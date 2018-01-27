NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) plans to introduce a virtual teaching programme for the benefit of MBBS students throughout the country. Incidentally, the programme will be modelled on the lines of advanced teaching aid — Virtual Dissector and Surgical Planning Unit (VDSPU) — that is present only in a few medical colleges, including the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Shillong

“Medicine is a noble profession. We want to impart the best knowledge to all medicos in the country and hence we have come up with the novel idea. We will sign agreements with around 435 colleges,” an official with the AIIMS Faculty of Pathology said.

Admission in MBBS course at AIIMS, Delhi is one of the toughest in India with only 107 seats, including seven for foreigners, in the offing. The programme, the official asserted, will help medical undergraduates get a feel of classes at the top medical institute.

In this regard, the AIIMS will hold a two-day conclave beginning February 8 that will be attended by representatives of these medical colleges. The conclave will serve as a platform for zeroing in on the syllabus of the virtual teaching programme under the leadership of Dr Manoj Singh from the pathology department, the official said.

A medical student expressed keenness about the programme. “It was my aim to get into AIIMS but I couldn’t as I did not clear the entrance. Now, with this programme, I will be able to see how teaching is undertaken at one of the country’s top medical colleges,” Siddharth Kumar, a second year medical student at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Medical College, said.

The virtual training programme will feature practical lessons wherein students can learn medical procedures via a video featuring voice over. “It is important medicos have practical knowledge. At the end of the day, there is a human life in question. Hence, practical (section) will also be included,” the official said.

The programme will focus on surgical and medical skills, lab experiments and rural health. Apart from AIIMS experts, doctors from Lady Hardinge College, Manipal Medical College and some other prominent colleges will decide the content of the programme.

