NEW DELHI: The Centre has given in-principle approval for setting up a federal agency to probe the ever-increasing cyber crimes which often transcend traditional jurisdiction of the police.

The National Cyber Investigation Agency will be modelled on the lines of the National Investigation Agency, which was created by an Act of Parliament in 2008 following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Since cyber criminals also breach national boundaries in certain cases, this chink will be countered by forging cooperation regimes with friendly countries for prosecuting the offenders.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, cyber crimes have steadily gone up in India over the years. While 9,622 cases were registered in 2014, the number rose to 11,592 in 2015 and 12,317 in 2016.

The Union Home Ministry

is developing an online portal — cyberpolice.gov.in — to create a single point of contact for

registering cyber crimes such as anti-national propaganda, hate speeches, lottery frauds, job scams, child pornography and human trafficking. The portal will be integrated to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

“Cyber crimes pose technical, administrative and legal challenges in investigation. The Centre is taking measures ranging from creating public awareness to gearing up the institutional and legal framework for countering challenges of the cyber space,” a senior ministry official said.

As part of preventive measures, the ministry is developing illustrative creative designs in print, radio and audio-video medium to carry out awareness campaigns against such crimes. The modalities for these initiatives are being worked out in the newly-set Cyber and Information Security Division.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said cyber space has emerged as the fourth dimension of threat source after land, air and water. Cyber crime cases are as diverse as defacement of government websites, online financial frauds, online stalking/harassment, domain theft/data theft and online radicalization. Each case requires specialised investigative skill sets and forensic tools.

Crime graph

9,622

cases were registered in 2014

11,592

in 2015

12,317

in 2016