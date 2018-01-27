BENGALURU : A fairly long list of undetected serious crime cases is staring the Bengaluru police in its face, begging to be solved. However, investigators and experts blame the heavy dependence on technology for the situation, saying it is making the police ignore the very basics that old policing benefitted from to solve even the most complicated of murder cases.Experts say that when a crime is committed, the culprit is sure to leave behind a few clues. And when these clues are the simple ones that cannot be detected by hi-tech means such tracing the movement of a suspect by tracking his mobile phone usage, the police have to rely on traditional investigative practices like having a robust informants’ network.

But failing to do so leaves the police clueless as they assume every crime can be detected by using hi-tech means.Experts say it is likely that this is what has happened to police investigators probing high-profile cases in the recent past. The result is that several murder cases are lying unsolved for more than a decade and the police are as clueless as laymen.Starting from the double murder of ASN Rangan and his wife Vasantha in Jayanagar in the city in January 2009 to the September 5, 2017 murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh and the recent disappearance of a techie, there is a list of cases which have left the cops embarrassed.

“The thumb rule for better policing is to stick to traditional policing, where there is no dependency at all on technology. In the shoe leather and good-old fashioned police work, staff will have a strong network of informants. They were solving even very complicated cases within months. But as time changed and technology improved, even the policemen neglected their basics,” an officer said, adding that technology should just be an aid in the investigation and not the only way to trace criminals.

Another officer said, “Be it traditional policing or technology-based probe, it is really difficult to crack the case if the culprits are first-time offenders or supari killers. In any type of offence, the first course in the probe is to verify details of similar offences and accused in those cases. We have a database of all cases and details of the accused. We may interrogate hundreds of them.

But if the criminal is a first-time offender, it’s really difficult to get him. The same applies for supari killers, as most of them are hired from other states (and this is likely to be the case in Gauri Lankesh murder). They just come here, finish the job, and leave. They leave no clues. Also, there will be a chain of persons involved in supari killings, making it difficult for the police to get to the root or the killer.”

GOOD PROCEDURES MUST BE FOLLOWED

“Reviewing the unsolved cases is the duty of senior officers,” former DG & IGP S T Ramesh told The Sunday Standard. “Once the officer is transferred and a new officer takes charge, he should have the practice of reviewing unsolved cases and know the reasons. He should seek information from investigation officers like who are the suspects, what could be the motive, etc., and then direct them to intensify the probe. If they are transferred, he should update the new investigating officer about the case and the probe should continue.”

He said as the case remains unsolved for years, it would be an advantage for cops. “Generally, a person who commits crime is alert for several months. As days pass by and as he remains unarrested, he will relax and grow confident that the police have forgotten the case. Cops should turn such a situation in their favour,” he said.