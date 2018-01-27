BENGALURU : The case involving a Swiggy delivery man behaving obscenely with a woman customer earlier this week in Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru, has exposed how vulnerable women, elders and children are to criminals posing as delivery people. This category of crime cannot be easily prevented as it can come to the doorsteps in the guise of delivery against orders placed by the customers themselves.So what could be done to avoid such incidents? Is there a practical solution for this? Experts say ‘no’. Former Director General of Police D V Guruprasad told The Sunday Standard that finding a practical solution is difficult.

“E-commerce industry is a big thing now and certainly it will have geographical expansions in the coming days. As the industry grows, we will see more such cases. The demand for delivery boys in the industry is huge, but where is the supply? The only requisite for such companies is that the delivery boy should have a two-wheeler and he will get the job. These companies do not bother to get a background check done from the police as it takes time.”

He opines that background verification is also not that easy as people from all parts of the country work in such companies. “Most of the delivery boys are uneducated and go to metro cities in search of jobs. They could be from Karnataka or from outside states.Now, if the company asks the police for background checks of the candidates, that will take at least a month to complete. There are chances that the local police would not even get a reply if they need it from their counterparts in other states. Besides, the companies are not ready to wait a long time.”

He added that companies share equal responsibility if its employee commits or attempts a crime. “Hence, it is their responsibility to get background checks done. There are so many private companies to do that job. Even in countries like the US, background checks are conducted by private companies. It also takes the burden off the police. Considering all these factors, the customers must be cautious while receiving the delivery. That is the only practical solution as of now,” he said.A senior crime branch officer said there should be norms in place for hiring of the employees and the agency and the firm should be held equally responsible.

THE SINGLE WINDOW

Background verification is believed to be easier if the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems, a Union government’s initiative, comes into usage. The system makes the job of the police easy as they can access details of all criminals in the country in a single window. But this has been in the news for more than a decade now but is yet to be implemented effectively. Former DGP Guruprasad said it would be better if details of Aadhaar are also linked with it, as it will make the job easier with fingerprints and iris in the database.