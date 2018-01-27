CHENNAI : The last three political entrants in Tamil Nadu - Kamal Haasan, Vishal Krishna and Rajinikanth - have more in common than just their backgrounds as actors. All of them announced apps to connect with their followers immediately after their political plunge.This shows the latest generation of politicians acknowledging the importance of the omnipresent digital sphere and its potential for expanding their sphere of influence. Currently, only Rajinikanth’s app, Rajini Makkal Mandram, is available for download in the Google Play Store and has garnered over 1,00,000 downloads within a week of its launch, making it the second political app in the country after the BJP’s to cross that milestone.

However, the BJP’s app was launched almost two years ago. Prima facie, it might look like a big win for Rajinikanth’s app but the plateauing of the downloads for the BJP’s app in the last year will be a cause of concern for team Rajini, considering the similarities they share.Both apps are relatively light, enable users to register themselves into the political outfit and provide updates about events and happenings. They serve as one-way communication systems with no real-time plug-ins and don’t allow users to connect with one another.

Despite the crash in mobile data prices, faster internet speed and Indians downloading more apps from the Google Play Store than people of any other country, experts feel political apps will not catch on if they don’t reinvent them-selves and take the user into consideration.Taking Facebook, the most downloaded social media app as a reference point, Yusuf Omar, former social reporter, says, “Political apps will have to provide the user with certain tools such as aggregated resources they can’t access on social media. Otherwise, spending resources on posts on a Facebook page is a much better option.”

Other experts feel that political apps aren’t sustainable. “These apps are in their nascent stage and if they don’t measure up to the standards set by existing ones, they will become irrelevant,” says Ashok Thomas, head of Adroit Public Relations. A strong advocate of the human element, Thomas says the apps will catch on only if the men behind the apps also indulge in non-virtual interactions with followers.]

Maiyam Whistle might actually stand a chance

Kamal Haasan’s app ‘Maiyam Whistle’ is in beta testing and might be slightly more advanced than Rajini’s.Kamal, during the launch, said the app would help connect whistle-blowers across the state. While the agenda might have a limited audience, it will connect users. The app displays certain qualities that Omar points out. Nonetheless, with almost 80 per cent of mobile time being spent on entertainment, social media and messaging, political parties fighting for exclusive space on cellphones will find their backs against the wall.