NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will revamp the scheduled caste (SC) welfare board that has been lying defunct for two years following controversies regarding favouritism.

Social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam is said to be in favour of deputing one board member each in all 272 wards spread across North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations.

Political observers have linked the move to the ruling AAP’s strategy to reach out to its crucial vote bank, in case bypoll for 20 Assembly seats take place.

“We have identified the people who will be part of the SC welfare board… In order to reach out to each and every part of the city, one SC person each will be present at all the wards. The final approval regarding the new board members will be given within the next week,” said an official in social welfare department. As per 2011 Census, the SC polulation in Delhi is over 28 lakh.