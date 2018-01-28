NEW DELHI: The Congress has started reaching out to the minorities in Karnataka through a series of conclaves to assure the community in the wake of rival BJP’s attempts to polarise voters in the poll-bound state.

Party strategists said the move is aimed at assuring the minorities and would help the Congress understand their concerns.

Muslims, who account for around 15 per cent of the electorate in the state, play a significant role in as many as 70 of the 224 Assembly seats.

Dinesh Gundu Rao

“The minorities are concerned over attempts to polarise voters. But they have faith in the Congress,” Karnataka Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao told The Sunday Standard.

As part of the plan, a meeting of minority voters was held last week in Bengaluru, which has three Assembly seats with significant Muslim population. Such conclaves would be held across the state, said sources, adding that voters from Sikhs, Christians and Buddhist groups are also being invited for the meetings.

“It is not only about Muslims, we want to take everyone along. We listen to their concerns and tell them about the work done by the state government in the past four years,” said Gundu Rao defending the move.

Party insiders said a desperate BJP is raking up Hindutva politics as it is finding it difficult to counter the Siddaramaiah government.

According to sources, though an internal survey conducted by the Congress has revealed it has an edge over the BJP, party strategists are mulling over how many seats should be given to the minority candidates to optimise the result.

Of the 35 Muslim candidates fielded in the 2013 polls, only 9 won.Sources said the representation of Muslims in the Assembly is low in proportion to their population but party managers have to pick up the right candidates to ensure that minimum votes are split in case of a rival from the same community.

Division of minority votes was the reason many Congress nominees could not win in 2013, said the sources, citing the cases of C M Ibrahim from Bhadravati, Naseer Ahmed in Kolar city and Raheem Khan from Bidar.