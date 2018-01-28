NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress appear to be gearing up for the Delhi bypolls after the President accepted the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify 20 of Arvind Kejriwal’s sitting MLAs over the offices-of-profit controversy.

Sources said the parties would soon start meeting voters in the constituencies with their individual agendas. The ruling AAP has been claiming that it is not prepping for the bypolls yet as it expected to get justice from either Delhi High Court or the Supreme Court in the case.

In the event that bypolls have to be held, the AAP has made it clear that no candidate will be replaced. It has been asking the people to vote wisely and with an eye on the amount of work a candidate has done.

“The party has not started any preparation for the bypolls as we believe that the Election Commission’s decision is unconstitutional and bypasses the basic norm of natural justice. We are hopeful that either the HC or the SC will overturn the decision,” AAP chief spokesperson and senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

“If bypolls are held, we are not going to replace any candidate as everyone is working very well on the ground level,” Bharadwaj said, scotching rumours that almost a dozen candidates would be replaced.

The AAP has been claiming that it won the 20 seats that are now under a cloud with big margins, ranging from 67,900 seats in Burari to 1,500 seats in Najafgarh.

The bypolls, which have been termed by many as “mini-elections”, will be a litmus test for Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, too. The north-east Delhi MP was made in-charge of the state unit due to his popularity among Poorvanchal voters, who form more than half of Delhi’s vote bank. But sources claimed he had yet to show his leadership in the state unit.

A BJP source said there were many power centres in the state unit. “People are aware of the rift among senior Delhi leaders and the current chief does not enjoy the loyalty of the whole cadre. There are different groups within the state unit,” said the source.

The Congress, which does not have a single seat in the Delhi assembly, is trying hard to regain ground. Sources said it had already begun selecting candidates. It hopes to win 14 of the 20 seats because of anti-incumbency.

“We have already started preparations for polls. We are holding workers’ conventions in all constituencies where bypolls may be held to establish a connect with the people. Our efforts will definitely bear fruit. We are confident of winning 14 seats," Delhi Congress leader Chattar Singh said.

What if AAP were to lose all 20 seats?

Since AAP has 66 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the party will remain in office even if it were to lose all 20 seats where by-elections are held. However, if such a thing were to happen and AAP were to be left with 46 seats only, it would definitely dent the party’s image in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.