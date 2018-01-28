SRINAGAR: Over a month has passed since J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced the date of the panchayat polls, but the election notification is yet to be issued. It has prompted the Opposition to question the seriousness of the PDP-BJP coalition government in holding the much-awated elections.

Separatist leaders and millitants have called for a poll boycott. “Had the government been serious, it should have issued the notification by January 12,” National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani said.

A government official said the elections should held be in phases.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga said the government should have taken opposition parties on board before taking a call. But BJP spokesman Arun Gupta said the government was ready for the polls. “There are two options. Either you continue with the way or you have to take the chance. Elections have been held in worse conditions.”