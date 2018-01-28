In this file photo, police removes the barricades put up by angry protesters during clashes which erupted after the killing of two youth allegdely in Army firing fowllowing the molestation bid by a Jawan at Handwara in Kupwara district of north Kashmir at Downtown Srinagar.

SHOPIAN: Twp civilians were killed and another wounded in Army firing on youth pelting stones on their convoy in South Kashmir’s Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A police officer said the Army’s 10 Garhwal Regiment convoy came under stone pelting at Ganowpora village in Shopian at 3 pm. The area was shut to protest the killing of a local militant by security forces a few days ago.

The deceased were identified as Javiad Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Javaid, of Ganowpora.

The third youth wounded in the firing is Rayees Ahmad Ganaie. He was referred to Srinagar hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the Army unit involved in firing on the youth.

Tension gripped Ganowpora village and other parts of south Kashmir after the killing of the two youths. The authorities have imposed restrictions in several sensitive areas.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has ordered magisterial probe into the killings. Shopian Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Aijaz has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the killings and has been directed to submit a report within 15 days.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the Army fired in self-defence after their vehicle came under heavy stone-pelting and an attempt was made to lynch a Junior Commissioned Officer.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of civilians.

An official spokesman said Mehbooba also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident.