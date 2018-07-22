Home The Sunday Standard

‘Pink slips’ flood Prime Minister’s mailbox

Activists send 5,000 letters in pink envelopes demanding implementation of 33% quota for women in Parliament and Assemblies.

Published: 22nd July 2018 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The mailbox of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed some unusual activity earlier this month in the form of about 5,000 letters, mostly enclosed in pink envelopes. Each one of them reminded him that it is time for 33 per cent reservation—rather than the dismal under 12 per cent—for women in Parliament and state legislatures.“The idea behind the letter campaign was to remind the PM that we should not and cannot be ignored,” says Archana Jha of Centre for Social Research, an advocacy group for women based in New Delhi. “As part of the National Alliance for Women’s Reservation Bill, we want the government to enact the Bill in the ongoing session.”
The demand got a shot in the arm when Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to the PM earlier last week saying the Bill be passed in the ongoing monsoon session. 

The “unconditional support” he offered to the Bill—that has had an eventful 22-year-long journey, probably the longest in India’s parliamentary history—might be dismissed as political posturing by many in ruling party, but activists beg to differ.“If an important political issue is raised by an important political leader, what is wrong in it? The onus is definitely on the government to enact the Bill into a law and walk the talk,” said Kavita Krishnan, secretary of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, which has also sent letters to Modi.

“The fact remains that representation of women in Indian politics is extremely disappointing and political parties do not have willpower to see the bill through. Many senior BJP leaders have gone on record against women’s increased participation in the executive,” she said. The 2017 Women in Politics map created by Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Women had ranked India at an abysmal 148 out of 193 countries that were rated for representation of women in executive government. The same mapping said the country stands at 88th position in the number of women ministers, with only five or 18.5 per cent women in Union cabinet.

With a bare 11.8 per cent of women MPs, India contrasts poorly with more conservative countries like Afghanistan which is at 27.7 per cent, Pakistan at 20.7 per cent and even Saudi Arabia’s 19.9 per cent.
The National Alliance for Women’s Reservation Bill—that has over 15 organisations and several individuals as its members—feels not only political but social consensus and understanding are required for this wish to become a reality.

“For this reason, we are looking to launch an extensive holistic media campaign, including a social media campaign, to garner support from every quarters,” Jha said. “As the ruling party relies heavily on social media, we are hoping the platform will work in our favour, too.”But what is the guarantee that even after the reservation, the women who finally make it to Parliament through reserved seats will have say in the decision making and will not be guided by their proxies?Sunita Thakur of Jagori says reservation can be a powerful tool to achieve the more significant goal of political empowerment. “Numbers do matter,” Thakur stresses.

History Of Women’s Reservation Bill
 The first draft of Women’s Reservation Bill was prepared in 1996.
 The Bill or the Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, 2008 proposed to amend the Constitution to reserve   33 % seats for women in Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies.
 The seats were proposed to be reserved in rotation and would have been determined by draw of lots in     such a way that a seat would be reserved only once in three consecutive general elections.
 Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on March 9, 2010. Lok Sabha never voted on the Bill which lapsed after the   dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp