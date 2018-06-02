Delhi government asks agencies to review MLALAD proposals

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The Urban Development Department has issued guidelines to all executing agencies to prepare proposals with work estimates to be carried out under the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) scheme in the national capital.

The UD Department has asked the Public Works Department and all the three Municipal Corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Jal Board and others to rectify the discrepancies and shortcomings in proposals sent by them for release of funds for the implementation of schemes.

“Various discrepancies are being observed during examination in the work proposals submitted by executing agencies under MLALAD scheme,” the circular stated.

The circular further mentions the prescribed format in which the proposal should reach the Central body for release of funds. The Delhi government has allocated nearly `100 crores for development of areas under local MLAs for the financial year 2018-19. Currently Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 67 members in the Delhi Assembly.

The move comes nearly two months after the Delhi Assembly adopted a resolution asking the government to formulate “strict guidelines” to execute works with MLALADS funds.

In 2015, after the AAP government came to power, on behalf of the government, a nodal agency called the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) was created in each revenue district of the national capital to carry out the works. However, in December 2017 after a Cabinet meet, it was decided that henceforth the UD department will overlook the DUDA and will monitor the implementation of the works under the scheme.

Under the MLALAD scheme, each MLA can recommend works of `4 crore in a year and the works are assigned to any of the government department selected by the MLA. The funds under the schemes are non-lapsable and can be utilised in subsequent years subject to approval from the UD department.