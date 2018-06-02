Haryana’s turf of political rallies

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: In the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly polls in Haryana and general elections next year, all the main political parties - the BJP, Congress and Aam Adami Party seem to be concentrating more on the GT Road belt this time round.

While the recent trend started with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) taking out a rally in Karnal on Thursday, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had announced plans to launch second phase of the ‘Jan Kranti Rath Yatra’ from Samalkha in Panipat on Sunday, much earlier.

Meanwhile,Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced plans to hold an interactive session with the youths who got employment during the tenure of the present government at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on June 3.

The GT Road Belt is a crucial deciding factor in the Assembly election as it passes through the five districts in the state - Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula.

“The GT Road had always been our stronghold, last time BJP got seats from here due to Modi factor and divide between Jat and non-Jats but not this time. We will bounce back and sweep this belt as now we have partnered with BSP and in Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar they have strong presence. Congress cannot get much from here. We have already started doing rallies here,’’ said INLD State President Ashok Arora.

In the last Assembly elections, the BJP turned the tables by winning 22 seats from the GT Road Belt out of the total 30 seats in the region.