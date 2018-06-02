Home The Sunday Standard

No government jobs for artistes in ‘promised’ land

Though traditional folk artistes in erstwhile Warangal district are happy that 96 among them have been absorbed by the Department of Language and Culture, they were highly disappointed that the Inform

Published: 02nd June 2018 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

A folk artiste wearing makeup before a performance | r satish babu

WARANGAL: Though traditional folk artistes in erstwhile Warangal district are happy that 96 among them have been absorbed by the Department of Language and Culture, they were highly disappointed that the Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department has stopped utilising them to promote government welfare programmes in districts. Telangana government had appointed 550 folk artistes for promoting its programmes in rural areas.

According to Telangana Rashtra Janapada Kalakar Sangam’s erstwhile Warangal president Gadam Sudhakar, ever since the government had appointed artistes in the department, it had stopped taking the services of artistes from rural areas for publicity of government programmes and events. “We are very grateful to the Chief Minister that he provided jobs to a few folk artistes. But what about others who solely depend on this profession? We would be happy if I&PR involves us in their welfare programme promotion,” Sudhakar stated.

There are about 8,000 folk artistes in erstwhile Warangal and of them, only 96 have been provided jobs so far. The artistes also face problems registering themselves online with the department for getting identity cards.

So far, only 5,000 of the total 8,000 artistes were able to register themselves online. “Artistes have not been able to register online for the last six months. The website is not opening. When we brought it to the notice of the officials, they assured us that they would resolve the issue. But so far nothing has been done,” Sudhakar lamented. He urged the government to provide folk artistes health cards and facility to travel in buses and trains for free.

Meanwhile, Warangal urban district public relation officer DS Jagan said that they were utilising the services of folk artistes whenever the need arose. The state government has been providing `1,500 per month as old age pension to these artists apart from other benefits, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 