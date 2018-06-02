Home The Sunday Standard

Resting places of the dead also encroached!

Near Mir Jumla Tank —which has been encroached to form the present day Talab Katta — and in Sultan Shahi lay the graves of several historic personalities.

Published: 02nd June 2018 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD:Near Mir Jumla Tank —which has been encroached to form the present day Talab Katta — and in Sultan Shahi lay the graves of several historic personalities. The list includes the architect of Hyderabad Mir Momin Astarabadi, late Prime Ministers of Hyderabad Sir Salar Jung I and II and Hindustani classical musical exponent Bade Ghulam Ali among many others.

Considering their names, one would think their final resting place would be a token to their illustrious lives. But sadly, it’s nothing close to that. Spread over 18 acres, the Daira-e-Mir Momin has another special significance. It’s said that Momin brought soil from Karbala, a holy city in the present day Iraq where millions of Shias go for pilgrimage, and laid it down on the graveyard.

Today, however, a large portion of that land has been encroached upon by local residents. The problem is so dire that the distance between one of the shanties and the tombstone is barely five feet. With encroachments come corresponding problems. An unidentified, dilapidated tomb in the outer reaches of the cemetery has been turned into a dumpyard, filled with rotting food, plastics and dead rats.

Apart from this, there is a persistent problem of littering in the central area of the graveyard which houses the mausoleum of famous Nimat Khan-e-Ali, a satirist, poet and kitchen superintendent of emperor Aurangzeb. Nur-ul Huda, a religious figure from Najaf is also laid to rest here.  

Superintendent of Daira-e-Mir Momin Mazhar Ali Khan said a legal battle over the encroachment has been going on for the past 15-20 years. “A legal resolution seems like a distant dream now. The real problem is that the encroachers have the support of politicians.”

“We have been complaining to the Wakf Board but to no avail. Locals come here at night, drink and create ruckus. When our guards confront them, they are threatened with knives,” Khan said. Only two guards man the entire expanse of the cemetery and they do so unwillingly. “They get only `3,000-`4,000 per month. Who would want to work diligently with that sum?” Khan asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 