Home The Sunday Standard

To stay relevant nationally, AAP needs to play second fiddle to other Opposition parties

The party’s candidate managed to poll only 1,900 votes, just 632 more than NOTA, in Shahkot.

Published: 02nd June 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: The BJP’s poor performance in the latest bypolls may have grabbed the headlines but the story that got little traction was the Aam Aadmi Party’s loss in yet another election in Punjab, reinforcing the view that the AAP is only a Delhi-centric party.

The party’s candidate managed to poll only 1,900 votes, just 632 more than NOTA, in Shahkot. The defeat comes after a series of losses in various elections in Punjab, where the party was once seen as a serious contender.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dismissed the Arvind Kejriwal-led party outfit as a has-been. “The AAP has completely lost the script and is no longer relevant in the country’s political arena,’’ he said, adding the party must pack its bags and leave instead of continuing to shame itself with electoral defeats.
Political observers were also of the view that AAP’s national ambitions would not see the light of the day owing to its limited base and for the moment, it should work with other Opposition parties and not go it alone.

“The party has a Delhi base. It is important that it keeps its base intact while trying to stay relevant in national politics. For doing this, the party needs to be part of a large, pan-India, anti-BJP coalition. Kejriwal attending Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in, which was touted to be a show of Opposition strength, is a good beginning,” political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay said.
Similar views were echoed by Jai Mrug, director of Voter Mood Research. “There are reports that the AAP wants to contest the Haryana elections. If they plan to do it alone, it is a bad sign. The AAP needs to ally with the Congress to make itself relevant. Even in Delhi for the 2019 polls, there is every chance that the BJP will not retain even one of the seven parliamentary seats if the AAP forms a coalition with the Congress,” he said.

Professor Sudha Pai of JNU felt the AAP lacked a national vision. “The party has been so intrinsically involved in Delhi politics that they now feel the strategy which fetched them success in the capital will work everywhere,” she said.

“For now, the best option that the AAP has is to ally with local parties in each state. Failing to do so will mean an end to their national dreams.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP NOTA Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 