Typhoid scare: Nehru Nagar residents blame unclean DJB water

IN South Delhi’s Nehru Nagar, residents suspect contamination of drinking water is the reason for typhoid in their locality.

Published: 02nd June 2018 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 08:28 AM

NEW DELHI: IN South Delhi’s Nehru Nagar, residents suspect contamination of drinking water is the reason for typhoid in their locality. Their fear is not unfounded: At least six people —  three children from a family — were down with the bacterial infection in last two months. Typhoid is spread through contaminated food or drinking water. It spreads between individuals through close contact.

On May 30, a five-year-old child from Block 4 was discharged from Apollo hospital in Noida after spending two weeks under observation. A three-year-old child tested positive for typhoid in early April. In the next month, two siblings, aged 2 and 4, of a family in Block 4, another minor from the same block and a resident of Block 3 tested positive for typhoid.

Local MLA Praveen Kumar claims a new pipeline was laid in Nehru Nagar, Block 1 and 2.  The AAP MLA adds the complaints from Block 3 were also given a patient hearing. Meanwhile, a DJB spokesperson asserts action will be taken once the locals submit their written complaints to the Board.
With typhoid being reported from various blocks, doctors say it is only be possible due to contaminated water reaching households. Dr Sudha Saini, who treated the three children of the same family, says the infection was severe in the five-year-old. “The child had 104 degree fever for at least a week. A strong dose of antibiotics was given to cure the infection. Since it’s a water-borne disease, I suggested the family to get water supply tested.”

“If other cases have been diagnosed in the locality, sewerage can possibly be a reason. It is better if the root cause is detected and resolved before it (the infection) gets alarming.” Sachchida Nand Jha, whose five-year-old child fell sick, is worried.  “Due to supply of untreated water in the locality we installed RO purifiers on doctor’s advice. Despite this, my child caught the infection after his cousins were discharged.” Jha had earlier filed a report to the public grievances cell of the PMO in January but was of no avail. He plans to file another complaint this month.

In a Facebook post in April, Rajesh Rawat of Block 3 had shared a live video in which he showed dirty water running down from the taps of his washroom.

“I appeal to our leaders to give us a chance to live peacefully. Till when, we’ll be using sewage and dirty water?” Rawat’s daughter was down with typhoid in May. “She recently recovered from typhoid. The situation is such that my other child also got infected.”

The story is same at Nehru Nagar, Block 1. Rawat and Tejpal Chadha allege the DJB and the local MLA were alerted but action is yet to be taken.  

Kids most affected
In May, two siblings, aged two  and four, of a family in Block 4, another minor from the same block and a resident of Block 3 tested positive for typhoid in Nehru nagar locality.

