NEW DELHI: The stand-off between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash could be inching towards a resolution, with both sides making proposals on how to conduct official meetings.

Sources said the Department of Personnel and Training asked bureaucrats to draw up draft guidelines to be followed by ministers, legislators and babus at official meetings.

According to a proposal prepared by IAS officers, the agenda of a meeting has to be decided and circulated in advance and the seating arrangements fixed such that public representatives and bureaucrats are on either side of a table. “The chief secretary was asked to sit between two MLAs, which enabled the MLAs to physically reach him.

We have proposed that no officer will sit on the side where public representatives are sitting,” an IAS officer said. “There were instances where public representatives, including the CM, have called meetings on a particular issue but started talking about some other. We will suggest a ist be circulated before every meeting.”

For their part, AAP officials have suggested live-streaming all official meetings and making the minutes available online.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said meetings should be held like a live Assembly session.

“@IASassociation -- Plz support LIVE VIDEO streaming of meetings. No shadow-boxing in the name of colonial rules and secrecy. They were all pre-RTI era rules. No frivolous PIL When everything is available under RTI, why should anybody hide behind oath of secrecy blah blah,” the AAP chief spokesperson tweeted.