RAIPUR: The ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh has embarked upon a strategy to rope-in their well-wishers as ‘social media volunteers’ who can propagate the party’s ideology on the social media. The campaign, ‘BJP Social Media Volunteers’, was launched by the BJP IT cell.

“The people subscribing to our ideology would be exhorted to join us and get engaged through messages and posters as social media volunteers.Those willing would be required to visit the state BJP portal and, via a link, submit requisite information about them before being accepted as volunteers,” said Deepak Mhaske, state coordinator, BJP IT Cell.

The party’s IT cell will impart formal training to the volunteers. Communication channels will be established by creating region-wise WhatsApp groups. The volunteers will have the liberty to produce and present their own messages in line with the party’s thoughts and ambitions. “We will converse with the volunteers to assess their performance. There will however be no strict rules for them,” Mhaske said.