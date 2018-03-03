DELHI: Ahead of the March 16-18 AICC plenary session, a debate is going on in party circles whether Rahul Gandhi will hold polls for the revamped Congress Working Committee or go by the culture of nominations. The CWC has 24 members and is headed by the Congress president. Though the leadership had earlier decided to have 12 elected and 12 nominated members, the plan could not be implemented in 2010.

Rahul, who got promoted to party chief through internal polls to send out the message that he was not para-dropped, is keen on democratising the key decision-making body by getting half the members elected. The erstwhile CWC stands dissolved, and a steering committee has replaced it to prepare for the session.

Rahul also intends to bring younger leaders into the body in line with his ascent and an internal assessment that many veterans may find it difficult to re-enter the CWC through the election route. They reached those positions through their proximity to former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who has now made it clear that Rahul is her boss. This, in effect, means that the wheel of time has taken a full turn in the grand old party.

The three-day plenary will take a call on whether the revamped CWC will include 12 elected members. About 1,500 AICC delegates, who will be elected by around 9,000 state unit members, will vote for new CWC members if polls are held.

A section of the party feels putting half the CWC posts through an election test might cause bad blood and generate fresh controversy at a time when the Congress should be more concerned about winning Assembly polls in Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh this year. Those who disagree say if Rahul chooses not to tinker with the old order, he might be seen as a status quo-ist than a harbinger of change. Further, his reluctance to give key party roles to the younger lot may also not gel with his plans to reconnect with young voters to take on PM Modi ahead of the next Lok Sabha battle.