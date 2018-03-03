LUCKNOW: After the Lok Sabha bypolls for the prestigious Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, the March 23 biennial elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats will keep political temperatures high in Uttar Pradesh.

While the BJP is expected to jack up its tally in the Upper House by at least eight seats, the Samajwadi Party could win one seat. The Opposition could foil the BJP’s attempt to grab the 10th seat if it pools in its votes.

In all, 58 RS seats are going to the polls across India, of which 10 are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh. As per the Electoral College in the state assembly, 37 votes are required for the victory of one candidate. Therefore, the ruling BJP and its allies, with 325 members, can easily win eight seats. The Samajwadi Party, with 47 MLAs, is assured of one seat, leaving the 10th seat wide open.

The BJP, with 29 spare votes, is within striking distance to stake claim to this seat. But a combined Opposition — the Samajwadi Party (10 spare votes), Bahujan Samaj Party (19 votes) and the Congress (7 votes) — can upset the ruling party’s plan. If this happens, it could set a template for Opposition unity for the Vidhan Parishad elections, to be held in May this year, and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Among the 10 RS members retiring this month, six are from the Samajwadi Party, two from the BSP and one each from the BJP and the Congress. The Samajwadi Party, therefore, will be the biggest loser as it is sure to lose five seats. The BJP, on the other hand, will be able to win at least seven additional seats, consolidating its position in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Samajwadi Party members who are retiring are Naresh Agarwal, Jaya Bachchan, Kiranmoy Nanda, Munawwar Salim, Alok Tiwari and Darshan Singh Yadav. Similarly, the terms of the BJP’s Vinay Katiyar, the Congress’s Pramod Tewari and the BSP’s Munqad Ali are also coming to an end.

BSP chief Mayawati was also supposed to retire with this lot, but she quit last year in protest against the “denial of opportunity to raise Dalit issues in the House”. Both the BSP and the Congress stand no chance of sending even a single member this time.

The BJP camp is abuzz with activity and there is hectic lobbying going on for candidature to the upper house. The RSS is likely to have a big say in distribution of tickets. Some names dong the rounds are of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, senior leader Arun Jain and national secretary Sudhanshu Trivedi. While the owner of a national Hindi daily is also in the contention, firebrand leader Vinay Katiyar is hopeful of another term.