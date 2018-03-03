NEW DELHI: About 38% of successful Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) candidates gave their schools a miss to attend coaching classes for cracking one of the toughest engineering entrance tests in India, according to a survey conducted at the Indian Institute Technology-Delhi.

Only 3 per cent of the surveyed candidates did not go for coaching or tuition, the survey found

The surveyed candidates admitted that they took the help of ‘dummy schools’ — which some coaching institutes, in collusion with a few schools, are allegedly involved in to allow their candidates singularly prepare for JEE.

No wonder the survey notes that the “coaching industry is firmly ensconced in the secondary education landscape in India, often supplanting schools in terms of importance”.

IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao says the methods adopted or prescribed to students trying to qualify JEE and other competitive entrance exams are not healthy. “We all have to do our bit to address this issue. A recently launched initiative — IIT professor assisted learning or PAL which makes 800 hours of online coaching available to IIT aspirants for free — is the first bit in that direction,” he asserts.

Though the survey of the 2017 batch, carried out by the Boards of Student Publications and the Student Welfare at the IIT-Delhi, is specific to the institute, many believe the numbers will be similar in other IITs as well.

“There are reasons why attending schools are important for overall personality development of students. If that changes, it will lead to irreparable rot in the education system. We not only need engineers or doctors, but also need them to have social skills,” says Dheeraj Sanghi, a Computer Science teacher at IIT-Kanpur.

A coaching student, who managed to get admission in IIT-Delhi, claims a dummy school helped in time management. “I got attached with a dummy school after Class X because I did not want to waste time. Coaching centres took care of the science subjects I needed to master to crack JEE,” the student says. “But, I think I missed out things like extra-curricular activities and interaction with others of my age.”

Kota-based Ables Education director P Joy admits the existence of dummy schools is an open secret but comes out in defence of the coaching industry. “In many cases, even parents drag their fifth or sixth graders out of regular schools and just get them into coaching classes. Also, school education boards, including CBSE, are well aware of this illegal practice. Why don’t they do something about it?” he asks.