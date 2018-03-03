SRINAGAR: Although the PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir completed three years on March 1, differences between the partners are out in the open. The BJP has termed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s talk on Agenda of Alliance (AoA) implementation as a “political statement” and accused her PDP of not fulfilling “commitments”.

The PDP and the BJP drew up the AoA to run the coalition government after they tied up for the 2014 Assembly polls. PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed—who took over as head of the coalition on March 1, 2015—had termed the PDP-BJP alliance as the coming together of the North Pole and the South Pole. Sayeed died in January 2016.

“Many things in the AoA have not been implemented on the ground, including return of power project, coal blocks and dialogue with all stake holders,” chief spokesperson of J&K BJP Sunil Sethi told The Sunday Standard. “We cannot set a timeframe that AoA implementation can be done within a month or a year. Proper ground work is needed before its implementation.” Mehbooba met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh during her recent visit to Delhi and stressed on implementation of AoA.

Sethi termed Mehbooba’s talk on AoA a “political statement”. “PDP, which is talking of AoA implementation, violated the document. As per the AoA, the BJP was to get equal opportunity in the government,” he said. The BJP has 11 ministers, including Deputy CM Nirmal Kumar Singh. Eight are Cabinet ministers and three are ministers of state. Sethi said, “When Mehbooba’s brother Tassaduq Sayeed was made Cabinet minister, he had replaced a minister of state. He should have been appointed MoS, not a Cabinet minister.” “Both parties will have to fulfil the responsibilities for implementation of the AoA. It will not do that BJP fulfils its responsibility and PDP does not,” he said.