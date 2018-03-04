BENGALURU: It seems birds love and prefer the taste of the bold and beautiful Robusta variety more. A research study in the Western Ghats highlights the importance of coffee plantations as a supplementary habitat in regions with small protected areas.Researchers found although Arabica attracted more bird species, Robusta offered substantial biodiversity benefits and supported higher densities of several sensitive avian populations.

Further, farmers use less pesticides in the more disease-resistant Robusta farmlands. They surveyed the bird diversity in a landscape which frequently witnesses farmers shifting between different coffee species. As many as 344 coffee farmers in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu with more than 75 per cent of farms being less than 10 hectares were surveyed for avian diversity.

The research paper was titled ‘Birds and beans: comparing avian richness and endemism in Arabica and Robusta agro forests.’ The lead author was Dr Charlotte Chang who analysed the data as a graduate student at Princeton University and led by Wildlife Conservation Society associate conservation scientist Dr Krithi Karanth and Dr Paul Robbins, director at the Nelson Institute.

The researchers say, “We evaluated whether or not the two species of coffee grown globally — Arabica and Robusta — had equivalent avian conservation value in the Western Ghats where Robusta production has become increasingly dominant. We found habitat specialist and functional guild diversity were higher in Arabica and it was more profitable. However, Robusta farms generally supported the same or slightly higher abundances of habitat specialists and functional guilds.”

Across the sampled agroforests, 79 forest-dependent species were recorded, while 14 endemic species too were observed. Three IUCN Red-Listed species — Alexandrine Parakeet, Grey-headed Bulbul and Nilgiri Wood-pigeon — were recorded. Twenty-six frugivorous, 54 insectivorous and 26 omnivorous species were recorded. However, forest-dependent Malabar Gray Hornbill, frugivorous Plum-headed Parakeet, and insectivorous Oriental Magpie-robin were found across the two coffee species.

Krithi Karanth and others noted both species of coffee supported higher overall avian richness, endemic richness and greater densities for the majority of the foraging guilds as well as three of four vertical structure guilds (low, mid-, and high-canopy guilds).