BENGALURU: An agricultural labourer,K Dinesh from Paduvannaru village in Puttur taluk, wants to write a ‘thank-you’ letter to Lokayukta Chief Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty for having saved him and his family from ruin. Just when private money-lenders had begun to tighten the noose around Dinesh’s neck for defaulting on loan repayments, an amount of Rs1.20 lakh was credited into his bank account by Bengaluru-based Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited (RGHCL), a fortnight ago.

Dinesh’s mother was declared a beneficiary of Basava Housing scheme in 2013. But her name was dropped from the list of beneficiaries. Dinesh filed a complaint with District Legal Services Authority and Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat (DKZP) CEO. Eventually, he filed a complaint with Lokayukta too.

With money borrowed from money-lenders and by pledging gold, the house had only been completed partially.

In 2017, the Badagannuru GP Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) deposing before Lokayukta Chief Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty had defended the decision. But, Lokayukta had rejected the PDO’s claim when the officer failed to submit proof backing her statement.

The Lokayukta chief directed DKZP CEO M R Ravi and RGHCL to pay a compensation of `1.20 lakh.

Dinesh told TNIE that the Badagannuru PDO after taking pictures of their house and another beneficiary Nagappa Paraba’s house, had lost the memory card. In order to cover up their mistake, they had shifted the blame on his family.“But I am happy as truth has prevailed, thanks to the Lokayukta,’’ he said.