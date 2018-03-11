MUMBAI: The movement for revival of iconic music store Rhythm House has moved a step ahead with a meeting between Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and the special director of Enforcement Directorate (western region) Vineet Agarwal this week.

A new twitter handle has been created specifically to share information and discuss ideas about the initiative. “A new handle: Rhythm House Revival @RhythmHouseRev has been created for the collaborative initiative to acquire, restore & re-purpose Mumbai’s iconic Rhythm House. Do follow if you are interested in news about the project. The handle will be used to source ideas & share progress,” Mahindra tweeted.

The Rhythm House was closed down in 2016 after 70 years of its opening. Diamond merchant Nirav Modi purchased it last year. But, the ED attached the property recently after the PNB scam surfaced.

When the ED announced the property might be auctioned to recover the money, Mahindra, in a tweet last month, suggested the lost heritage of Rhythm House could be reclaimed through crowd funding. Acquisition and restoration of the Rhythm House to convert it into a performance venue for rising musicians was what he suggested.

During the recent meeting, Agarwal explained that the property had been provisionally attached by ED and was awaiting approval of the adjudicating authority for final attachment. He also assured Mahindra that he would share the progress in the case.