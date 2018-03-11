NEW DELHI: There will be music but first there will be learning. Inside The Music, A Workshop by Tinctures, is an opportunity to know more about the music you hear. Through it, you delve deep into the process of its inception, ideation and actualisation.

This workshop is specially curated to extend a holistic understanding of what goes into giving sound shape. “It is designed to help musicians galvanise the various aural, theoretical and technical tools at their disposal and reignite or foster their love of musical exploration and discovery. This sense of play is something that Aman and I both value greatly, and it has allowed us to compose music for Tinctures collectively,” says Nishad Pandey.

Because teaching is a lot about learning, the musicians are prepared to take as much from the workshop as they are willing to give. Listeners are taken into a world of music, wherein each nuance is explained for lucid comprehension. “We’ll be breaking down sections of our compositions from our album Heads and Tales, to the basic level to make the idea behind them clear. We’ll then use these concepts to play some musical games. The idea is to combine music theory and practice with interaction, exploration, and ‘play’,” says Aman Mahajan. Some fundamentals will be worked upon such as instance ear training, rhythm, sound production, melody, harmony, improvisation, composition.

Heads and Tales is Tinctures’ first compositional effort, with each piece having been conceived as a sonic environment in which various musical games are played, and concepts are explored, says the duo. “A primary focus of ours is the idea of musical interplay and narrative, drawn from sources often beyond the realms of music. We hope these compositions provide fresh contexts for familiar sounds, and explore the nature of consonance and dissonance on the piano and guitar in unique and interesting ways,” says Pandey.

Mahajan who plays the piano and Pandey the guitar, have been absorbed into their practise to the point of forgetting sometimes, that they have other things to look into. Pandey would like to practice more but him being an independent musician, demands of his own promotion and administration are important to take care of.

Mahajan, on the other hand, has seen his practice routine changing, but sometimes he finds it difficult to keep a routine because of the imponderability of life as a professional musician. “Having said that, I’m constantly introduced to new topics to work on through musical collaborations, and I also learn a lot about how to organise my own practice through teaching,” he says.

With learning practises changing, the musicians are happy about the seriousness with which it is being dealt, specially that of improvised music on Western instruments. “It helps as it means there will be fewer musicians bound by what’s on their charts. It can also be challenging for musicians to deal with all this education, and the plethora of musical forms, sometimes leading to an overwhelming feeling that one needs to be equally proficient in all,” he says.

Through the upcoming interactive workshop, the duo is trying to offer the comfort of connecting and playing with basic elements without worrying about catagorising it. March 12, from 11 am to 1 pm, at The Piano Man Jazz Club,Safdarjung Enclave.