SRINAGAR: Overwhelmed by the response to his Paigam-e-Mohabbat (message of love) event in Srinagar, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has decided to continue his outreach in the Valley.

Sri Sri was in the Valley on March 10-11 to give an ear to the people and get a feel of the pain and agony they have been suffering because of the turmoil and bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir over the last 25 years.

He exhorted the youth to help create a peaceful atmosphere and spread the “message of love”.

At an impressive event in the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre on March 10, Sri Sri said: “Through this “Paigam-e-Mohabbat”, we want to heal the wounds of the people in Kashmir. And we have to restore trust in society.”

He said hiccups were bound to come in the way of efforts for peace. “We will not be cowed down and will continue in our efforts,” he said, adding that even if the thread broke 1,000 times, it would be picked up again.

At the event, organized by the J&K Coordination Committee, he urged the youth to channelize their energies to promote peace. “Kashmiri youth have a lot of courage and enthusiasm. I want to urge them to channelise it positively… If Kashmiri youth wish, they can spread Paigam-e-Mohabbat here.”

He added, “I wish to see Kashmir get uplifted economically, socially, and become Switzerland of Asia.”