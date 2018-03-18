NEW DELHI: The committee constituted by the Union Home Ministry to review the organisation structure and process of the ministry will soon interact with the directors general of Central paramilitary forces and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

The committee, headed by former home secretary Madhukar Gupta, has also sought from the paramilitary and CPO chiefs the details of pending proposals — for the period July 1-December 31, 2017 — as well as any other important matter pending with the ministry.

In a recent communication to them Gupta said, “This would enable us, inter alia, to get a better idea about the requirements pertaining to enhanced delegation of administrative and financial powers.”

The ministry had reconstituted the committee through an order issued on January 8, with Gupta as chairman and former DG of Sashastra Seema Bal Archana Ramasundaram and director of Institute of Conflict Management Ajay Sahni as members. The restructuring of the ministry is aimed at preparing it to be ready to deal with security challenges in the 21st century.