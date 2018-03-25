NEW DELHI: The BJP-led municipal corporations are holding sessions with the Delhi BJP leadership to choose mayoral candidates for the three civic bodies. Pretty Aggarwal, Kamaljeet Sherawat and Neema Bhagat — the mayors of North, South and East municipal corporations — will end their one-year term on March 31.

According to sources in the civic bodies, South MCD Standing committee chairman Bhupendra Gupta, who was a school teacher before joining BJP, and North Corporation’s standing committee chairman Tilakraj Kataria and Leader of House Jainendra Dabas are among the contenders. In East, Bhagat may be replaced by standing committee chairman Parvesh Sharma or Leader of House Santosh Pal. “It is also quite likely that Sherawat of SDMC could be given the nod for another term as the mayor,” a BJP member said.

In the last MCD elections, the BJP’s Delhi leadership took the decision of not repeating any of its sitting councilors. Although this gave the party a major boost for having new faces with no baggage, it also brought inexperienced leaders who embarrassed the party on few instances. North mayor Preety Aggarwal was herself caught in a tight corner after facing allegations of interfering in the tender awarding process. The chief vigilance officer of the north civic body was told to investigate the allegations against her.

Aggarwal had allegedly entered the room when the tender opening process was on. As per rules, no third party except the officer assigned is permitted entry in the room. Political rival Aam Aadmi Party took full advantage to blame the BJP leaders for the crumbling finances of the municipal corporation.