NEW DELHI: In a high-pitched electoral battle in Amethi during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Union minister Smriti Irani had given Rahul Gandhi a scare in his own bastion before he romped home, but with a significantly diminished margin.

With Rahul now helming the party, Congress is taking no chances this time as the battle for the 2019 national polls intensifies. Party managers have already started the groundwork on a plan to ensure a massive victory of their leader. Sources said the party was eying a victory margin of 5 lakh votes.As part of the plan, booth-level teams are being recast and motivated to ensure a “high” victory margin for Rahul, who will represent the constituency as Congress chief for the first time and is likely to be projected as a potential prime ministerial nominee.

“Rahul’s election as Congress president has charged up the workers here but we all need to work hard,” a local leader said.Party insiders acknowledged that though Rahul defeated BJP nominee Irani by over a lakh votes in 2014, the gap had dropped considerably from 2009 when he had trounced BSP’s Asheesh Shukla by 3.7 lakh votes.

Though an “outsider” in the Nehru-Gandhi family bastion, Irani had polled 3 lakh votes against 4.08 lakh polled by Rahul. What’s significant is that despite having lost, Irani has continued her efforts to make her presence felt among the locals. She even launched a pickle brand ‘Amethi’ made by local women’s groups.

“Amethi is like a second home for Rahul where he has been coming since childhood along with his late father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi,” said a UP Congress leader, adding that “people have an emotional connect with the family and will never be swayed by the promises of an outsider”.

The family advantage notwithstanding, Congress strategists said in the fast-changing milieu they didn’t want to leave any gaps in connecting with voters and ensuring that all of them reach the polling booths to cast their votes.

“The BJP will certainly be up to its dirty tricks. We should not be complacent,” said an AICC leader, claiming an upsurge in support for the party in UP, which sends the largest chunk of 80 seats to the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Congress tally in UP was reduced to a historic low of two seats — Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Sonia Gandhi — in 2014. But party sources expressed confidence of improving the numbers in 2019.