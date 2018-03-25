NEW DELHI: With the task of doubling farmers’ income by 2023 becoming increasingly daunting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have asked NITI Aayog to focus on small and marginal farmers by involving social entrepreneurs and tapping means of aggregation to improve their earnings in a short span of time.That agricultural reforms have strained the Centre seems to be weighing on NITI Aayog, which has been asked by the PMO to devise a mechanism to free small and marginal farmers from the clutches of mandis, sources said.

“The PM has specifically asked the NITI Aayog to bring on board social entrepreneurs across the country, who can become a parallel entity to break the caucus of mandis, which are seen as exploiting small and marginal farmers through entrenched practices of coercion and manipulation of prices of farm produce. The task at hand for NITI Aayog is to break this entrenched caucus in a short span of time,” a source in the think tank panel said.Officials in NITI Aayog said that a mobile app-based aggregation tool could provide an interface between farmers and social entrepreneurs.

Use of technology and means of aggregation is seen in the government as a way to address key concerns, including the failure of small and marginal farmers, who make up two-thirds of the farming population, to avail of minimum support prices for various crops. The NITI Aayog is also reportedly working on a plan to provide soil nutrients, including gypsum, to farmers by linking the aggregation tool with the database of soil health cards.“The small and marginal farmers don’t have surpluses of farm produces, which make them dependent on Ahartis at Mandis. But if their produces could be pooled to create a large size of their produces to make it economically viable for social entrepreneurs,” sources added.