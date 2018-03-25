NEW DELHI: Four private airlines, including the profitable IndiGo, together owe the Airports Authority of India (AAI) over Rs 200 crore.Civil aviation ministry sources said apart from Indigo, the other defaulters are also big airlines — Jet Airways, SpiceJet and AirAsia — which operate both in the domestic and international sectors.

Airlines have to pay certain charges to the state-owned airport operator, such as licence fees, fuel charges, airport charges etc. As on December 31, 2017, the four airlines owe AAI a total amount of Rs 203.81 crore. Of this, almost 50 percent — Rs 99.01 crore — is owed by IndiGo, the country’s largest domestic airline. While it owes Rs 89.13 crore in traffic dues, it owes Rs 9.88 crore in non-traffic charges.

Following IndiGo is budget carrier AirAsia, which owes the AAI Rs 45.59 crore-Rs 44 crores in traffic charges and Rs 1.59 crore in non-traffic charges. Jet Airways, which has the second-largest market share in terms of passenger traffic in the domestic sector, owes the AAI Rs 41.41 crore-Rs 28.14 crores in traffic dues and Rs 13.27 crore in non-traffic charges. Low-cost airline SpiceJet owes Rs 17.80 crore-Rs 4.25 crore in traffic dues and Rs 13.55 crore in non-traffic charges.

Government officials said the AAI has been urgently taking steps to recover its dues in view of its huge expenses on redevelopment work at many airports. The steps include issuing notices to airlines to settle dues and charging of penal interest for delay in settlement of dues.Reportedly, the AAI will invest Rs 15,000 crore in 2018-19 to expand existing airport terminals and construct new ones.

While IndiGo is the largest airline in the domestic sector with a 40.10 percent share in domestic passenger traffic, Jet Airways is the largest airline in the international sector with a market share of 38.57 percent. SpiceJet and AirAsia have 12.76 percent and 2.57 percent shares in the domestic market.

Responded to ’s request for a reaction, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “The amount mentioned is not overdue and is incurred in the normal course of daily business. SpiceJet has been paying all the dues to AAI on or before due dates. Moreover, SpiceJet also has a security deposit of Rs 103 crore with AAI in the form of a bank guarantee.”

IndiGo, in a statement, denied it owed any dues. “IndiGo owes no payments to the Airports Authority of India which are overdue. IndiGo has always made all its payments within the due date,” the statement said.

A statement by a spokesperson of Jet Airways said: “All our dues payable to AAI are current and are within the prescribed credit terms. Further, these dues are well within the security deposit provided by the airline to AAI.”