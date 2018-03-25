History has a funny way of forgetting people. In all the noise surrounding the Mauryas, the Mughals, the Ghandhi’s and the Nehru’s, the sounds of other prominent voices drown into oblivion. One such is Gopaldas Ambaidas Desai, also known as Darbar Saheb, the former ruler of Dhasa in Saurashtra. He is was the first prince in India to have given up his principality to oppose the Britishers. It’s not everyday that Desai is spoken about, but March 31 will be a rare opportunity to familiarise oneself with what this Gandhian political and social activist was all about.

The Indian Revival Group, a dance company, that is celebrating 70 years of its inception, is presenting the story of Gopaldas through dance-theatre titled Ek Tha Raja-The extraordinary story of a Prince of Gujarat, by Yog Sunder Desai and Papiha Desai.Emotions are conveyed through facial expressions, gestures and body stances. The Natya Shastra mentions the Navarsa or the nine moods that are an integral part of storytelling used in this presentation that brings dance forms including Gujarati.

Gopaldas was a man of strength, a man of integrity, and most of all, a man of grit. “He stood up against the British who deprived him of his rights. His confidence emanated from inner clarity about what was straight and fair. He was a prince with a backbone and a ruler with a heart at a time when kissing Imperial dust was the norm for rajas,” says Papiha Desai.

Once his estates were taken into siege by the Britishers, Gopaldas relocated to Borsad with his family where he partook in Satyagrahas and became a political activists. He was dethroned for his support to the Indian national movement. But not once did he give up on his ideals. “He preferred death to disgrace,” she says, adding, “He gave up his princely life when he joined the freedom movement. He fearlessly proclaimed Swaraj. His life tells us how one should respond to privilege and how one should face deprivation. He remained cheerful when deprived of his possessions and proud while receiving penalties for his political stands.”

As she, along with Yog Sunder Desai, the founder-Director of Indian Revival Group, who choreographed the dance piece, bask in the comfort of having stood firm in the dance space for 70 years. With 5,000 shows and 250 tours, this landmark year is just the beginning of a long journey that extols every step in picking out stories that matter.

March 31, from 7-8 pm,

at Meghdoot Open Air Theatre, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House. Entry Free.