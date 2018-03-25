Every morning between 10:30-11 am in Parliament, photojournalists queue up near the Gandhi statue, clicking away furiously as Telugu Desam Party MP from Chittoor Naramalli Sivaprasad turns up in a new avatar with an intention to grab the eyeballs, both within and outside the House.

The actor-turned-politician puts his histrionic skills to good use to draw attention to TDP’s demand for a special status as well as issues and causes his party supports.Sivaprasad, who acted in 42 regional films and many plays, has appeared in Parliament on different days dressed as Lord Krishna playing the flute, a tantrik, a school student, a Muslim cleric, a Christian priest, a cattle herder and a snake charmer, among others.

Sivaprasad meticulously plans his ‘look’ for the day based on the issues making headlines. He invited curious looks from one and all as he came wearing a sari one day. “I got dressed as a woman to show the difficulties faced by them in running the household due to the NDA government’s policies,” he said.

A classmate of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in school, Sivaprasad was entrusted by his party with the task of drawing attention to Andhra’s demand for special status.

“I have been part of theatre all through my life. In the party also, I was made the cultural president and was tasked with looking after propagation of art and culture. I thought of using the medium in Parliament,” he said.The MP has certainly managed to catch everyone’s eyes, but that has failed to get Andhra the special status.