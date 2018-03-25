New insect growth regulators are being used as mosquitoes, according to officials, have grown resistant to commonly used insecticide | Shekhar yadav

NEW DELHI: The decision of civic bodies to adopt pyri-profixen and diflybenzuron for mosquito fogging, instead of BTI, has left the medical fraternity concerned.The administration claims mosquitoes have grown resistant to insecticide, and hence the decision. However, while BTI was known to be harmless to human health, the chemicals are proven to cause damage to liver and blood, leading to anaemia and tissue lesions.

“It is perplexing that the civic bodies have chosen to try chemicals in the fumigation process after having used biological agents like BTI in the past,” said Amit Khurana, head of toxicology at the CSE.

The decision was taken in anticipation of an extended summer and spread of diseases like dengue and malaria. “Mosquitoes breed in summers, so we are doing what it takes to reduce the breeding,” said a South MCD official. Delhi had recorded 5,000 cases of dengue last year.

Pyri-proxifen and diflybenzuron are classified as insect growth regulators, which can induce hormonal changes and stop the larvae from transforming into a pupa.“It is a no-brainer that chemicals can cause damage to humans. Pyri-proxifen and diflybenzuron can enter the human system just by inhalation. Blood and liver are most affected by these compounds,” said Dr Chandan PT, a medical toxicologist.