NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to be displeased with the Delhi Police over its delivery of services, especially when it comes to addressing public grievances.

During a review of ‘resolution of public grievances in the Delhi Police’ on Centralized Public Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Modi stressed there is an immediate need for the Delhi Police to ‘substantially improve’ public services.After the dressing down by the PM, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has written to the Delhi Police MSO Building PHQ that immediate measures were taken to address the issues.

“The subject 'resolution of public grievances in Delhi Police' was reviewed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in PRAGATI meeting held on 28.2.2018. During the review, the Hon’ble Prime Minister stated there was a need to substantially improve delivery of public services by the Delhi Police, and effective measures are required to be taken in this regard,” Gauba wrote to Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Sources said the Prime Minister found several complaints related to poor behaviour by the police cops and non-involvement of senior officers of the rank of joint and special commissioners in redressing public grievances. Many complaints were found unattended in the CPGRAMS, they said.

Gauba asked the police chief to ensure senior officers monitor public grievances. “All public grievances, including those received on CPGRAMS, must be monitored by an officer of sufficient seniority so as to ensure comprehensive resolution of public grievances. At least 25% cases must be reviewed by officers not below the rank DCP and minimum 15% cases be reviewed by officers not below the level of Joint Commissioner of Police,” he said. “Each case where a poor feedback is given, it should be reviewed end-to-end by a senior officer not below level of JCP.”

Suggestions to Delhi Police

Carry out survey of victims through an independent agency and submit a report in a maximum period

of six weeks

Robust foot-patrolling with clear instructions to the field-level officers to remain vigilant and also be people-friendly

Professionally trained and well-mannered officers should man front-end positions in police stations to ensure professional interface with the public

What is CPGRAMS?

A Government of India portal, CPGRAMS provides citizens with a platform to submit their grievances from anywhere and anytime. The complaints are forwarded to ministries/departments/organisations which scrutinise and then take action for their speedy redressal