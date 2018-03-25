BHOPAL: Two CDs which caused tremors in Madhya Pradesh politics and cost a state Cabinet minister his job in 2013 have gone mysteriously missing at a time when the trial of the sodomy case — of which the videos bore crucial evidence — is in a crucial phase. The CDs allegedly contained video clips of a youth being sodomised by BJP leader and MP’s then finance minister Raghavji.

Stunned by the sudden disappearance of the two CDs, which has raised suspicion that it could be a deliberate attempt to destroy crucial audio-visual evidence in the high-profile case, the trial court in Bhopal has registered a criminal case against unidentified persons. The CDs’ disappearance came to light when they were played on a laptop in the court during a hearing last month. The victim was stunned to find that the videos of the unnatural sex act allegedly done with him by the ex-minister were missing. While one CD was found empty, the other contained songs and dance.

The judge asked the complainant whether the two CDs presented in the court were the same ones which he had submitted to the police in July 2013. The youth, after closely scanning the CDs, said they were not the same as they didn’t bear his signatures.

By sheer providence, however, the visual evidence regarding the crime wasn’t destroyed and the contents of the missing CDs were found intact in a pen drive. It contained back-up of the visuals stored in the two original CDs.The victim had captured the unnatural act with him on his mobile phone camera and had submitted the evidence to police in the two CDs.

During the last hearing of the case in the court of Special Judge (SC/ST Atrocities Act) RK Soni, a senior officer of Bhopal Police probing the case pertaining to the CDs’ disappearance couldn’t submit a satisfactory report. The court then directed the officer to complete the investigations and submit a conclusive report on April 3.

Video proof of perversion