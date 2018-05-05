Home The Sunday Standard

BJP basti pramukhs to wash anti-Dalit taint

Concerned over the recent caste violence in the Gwalior-Chambal region and the possibility of it marring the party’s Assembly poll prospects, the ruling BJP is planning an army of basti pramukhs from

Published: 05th May 2018 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

BHOPAL: Concerned over the recent caste violence in the Gwalior-Chambal region and the possibility of it marring the party’s Assembly poll prospects, the ruling BJP is planning an army of basti pramukhs from among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) to bond with the Dalit population in all 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh. The SCs form around 15-18 per cent of MP’s electorate.

The basti pramukhs, chosen from among the BJP’s primary members, will be professionals like doctors, engineers, teachers and even retired government servants.BJP sources said retired government servants would be given priority as basti pramukhs as they are well versed with government policies and can be trained more easily. The brainchild of BJP’s SC cell, the plan will be given a final shape soon.

 “Once the list of basti pramukhs is finalised up to the district and mandal level, workshops and conclaves will be conducted by the party’s SC cell to train them in popularising government policies and schemes meant for the welfare of SCs and other weaker sections,” said MP BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal.
The pramukhs would also be required to counter the opposition parties’ alleged bid to project the BJP as anti-Dalit.

“The BJP’s image among the SCs, particularly the Jatavs was significantly dented following the caste violence on April 2 in Bhind, Gwalior and Morena districts, which claimed six Dalit lives. There is an urgent need to counter the propaganda of the BSP and the Congress about the BJP being anti-Dalit,” said a BJP leader.

Sources said this initiative is on the lines of the BJP’s model, where a panna pramukh manages cluster of families.On Friday, the party’s national general secretary (organisation) Ramlal while addressing party workers in Bhopal, had underscored the necessity of establishing a strong bond with voters on the booth level ahead of the polls slated in November-December.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Growers see red as pomegranates, grapes turn bitter in Bijapur district

Raipur emerges successful at countering pollution unlike Delhi

Worsening Delhi air quality fails to jolt authorities into action

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats