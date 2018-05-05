Home The Sunday Standard

Eye on 2019, Centre advances deadlines for rural projects

With an eye on the 2019 elections, the rural development ministry has prepone targets and deadlines of various schemes.

Published: 05th May 2018 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

 NEW DELHI:With an eye on the 2019 elections, the rural development ministry has prepone targets and deadlines of various schemes.For instance, the 2022 target for building 10 million houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) has now been advanced to March 2019. Similarly, the target of building 134 km of roads per day under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has now been revised to 167 km per day as the ministry wants to build 61,000 kms of road to cover 19,725 habitations before elections.

“The government wants to ensure that benefits of all schemes reach people. Hence, there has been emphasis on revising targets and deadlines of schemes,” a ministry official, requesting anonymity, said.
In order to ensure implementations of schemes at a brisk pace, the ministry has started disbursing funds to states at a faster pace and recently released Rs 22,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “The ministry has assured states of funds and also asked them to focus on water conservation projects,” the official added.

The recently-launched Rs 7,300 crore Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, will focus on improving governance and infrastructure in villages and developing skills of villagers.The government has also identified 115 districts with poor amenities and their development would be given top priority. “While our priority is to reach these districts with various schemes, we will also ensure that all villagers, in the 115 districts and across the country, are aware of the  schemes meant for them,” he added.  

However, experts say that the targets are unattainable and the government needs to be more realistic in setting deadlines for its schemes. “The government wants to show that it has delivered on the promises of employment, housing and development. This is the sole reason why the targets and deadlines have been revised. They are a little unrealistic. However, if the government can make sure that these targets are achieved, the people will be immensely benefitted,” A Swaminathan, faculty at Symbiosis Institute, Social Sciences said.

Revised plans
J22,000 crore released to various states under MGNREGS
States have been assured of funds for water conservation projects
Target of 10 million houses under PMAY-Gramin revised to March 2019 from 2022
61,000 km of roads to be built to cover 19,725 habitations under PMGSY
Average road construction which was around 134 km/day has been enhanced to 167 km/day
Rs 7,300 crore under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan to improve governance in villages and train residents

