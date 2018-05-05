Judgments rain in the time of retirement in SC

Kanu Sarda By

NEW DELHI:Amid controversies surrounding the non-elevation of Justice K M Joseph and the Opposition notice for impeachment of CJI, the Supreme Court has been churning out a record number of judgments — but for the wrong reasons.

For instance, Justice R K Agarwal, before his retirement on May 4, delivered 49 judgements during April 4 to May 3. On the contrary, only nine judgements were pronounced by the same bench between March 4 to April 4.This is not a one-off scenario as for almost every judge, the number of judgments delivered rises during the last week of his/her retirement. The judge is expected to pronounce verdicts in all the cases he/she has heard during the four years in the court.

Many rulings which were delivered over the last few weeks were dismissals of appeals against rulings of high courts and tribunals and hence relatively short. The apex court, in 2012, had directed all high courts to not reserve judgements for more than three months, even as the top court’s judges openly flout the norms.