Rahul to launch Assembly poll campaign in Chhattisgarh from Jogi’s stronghold

NEW DELHI:Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch the party’s Chhattisgarh poll campaign on May 17 from Pendra, the stronghold of rebel Ajit Jogi.The Congress, which has been in the Opposition in the state for the past 14 years, lost the 2013 assembly polls to the BJP by 10 seats—39 as against BJP’s 49 seats— but only 0.75 per cent vote share. This time, the party is no mood to repeat the past mistakes, said insiders.

Conscious of the fact that Jogi could play a spoilsport for the party, Rahul is likely to focus on issues like the plight of farmers and the tribals suffering due to violation of the Forests Rights Act. Jogi, a Dalit leader and former chief minister, had left the Congress last year and floated the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

On May 18, Rahul is expected to address party workers in Durg to highlight the non-implementation of the Panchayati Raj Act. Workers from Durg and Bilaspur, which together span across 44 assembly seats, are expected to attend. “The idea is to send a strong message to our core voters that the Congress is set to benefit from the three-term anti-incumbency of the Raman Singh government,” said a party leader.

Party in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia along with state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel have been trying to activate leaders in all 27 districts of the state. Teams of seniors have been talking to voters to understand their problems. “We have been to Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Sarguja and will visit Bastar on May 8-9,” Congress Legislative Party leader T S Singhdeo said.

In the Maoist affected Bastar district, the Congress has deployed observers to coordinate party activities. Old-timers have still not overcome the ghastly Naxal attack in 2013 which had wiped off the party’s top line state leadership. Many in the party used to talk in hush tones of the attack being an act of sabotage and often viewed Jogi with suspicion.

Over the past few years, Jogi had kept pushing the party top brass to let him run the show in the state, but failed to win Rahul’s confidence. The former CM finally ditched the Congress, proving his detractors right. “Rahul is not ready to let anyone hurt the Congress, either from outside or from within,” a senior AICC functionary added.