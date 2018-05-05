Roll of hill dozers

Harpreet Bajwa By

The gunning down of Shail Bala Sharma, a 51-year-old Assistant Town and Country Planning Officer, by a Kasauli guesthouse owner during a demolition drive ordered by the Supreme Court has turned the glare on why unauthorised constructions have been going unchecked in Himachal Pradesh.Sources said the reason was simple vote-bank politics played by successive Congress and BJP governments in the hill state. There are reportedly over 25,000 unauthorised constructions, both commercial and residential, across Himachal, most of them in Shimla town alone. About 2,500 hotels and resorts have come up in blatant violation of environmental norms.

The previous Congress-led Himachal government had also passed a bill -- Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act 2016 -- aimed at a one-time regularisation of all unauthorised constructions. Then Governor Acharya Devvrat had withheld consent for several months but later gave in under pressure from government and opposition delegations. Last December, Himachal Pradesh High Court struck down this Act.However, in a bid to help those who had raised unauthorised structures, the state government has filed a review petition.

Sources said earlier state governments had brought retention policies six times to regularise buildings with additional storeys or constructed in violation of the approved building plan or on undersize plots. While the first such policy was brought in 1997, five more followed in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2009.

(From left) Vijay Singh, the guesthouse owner who shot Shail Bala Sharma on May 1, being taken to a Kasauli court; Shail Bala Sharma speaks to guesthouse officials before the incident; illegal construction at Shivalik Hotel. | EXPRESS, PTI

A total of 2,106 cases were approved under these policies from a total of 5,149 applications made. Although the remaining 3,043 cases were rejected, no action has so far been taken against them, according to a CAG report on Social, General and Economic sectors.

On April 17, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of illegal constructions in several hotels and resorts in Kasauli, saying the life of people could not be endangered for making money.The ruling had come on petitions filed by hotel owners against a May 2017 National Green Tribunal order to raze unauthorised portions of hotels that adversely affected the environment, ecology and natural resources. Some hotels and resorts supposed to construct two-storeyed buildings had built up to six storeys.

The NGT order had come on a plea by an NGO, the Society for Preservation of Kasauli and its Environs.“We had applied for regularisation of the unauthorised portion of our built-up structures before the government along with other building owners of the state. It is very unfortunate that only hoteliers and resorts owners are being targeted,” said Ved Garg, owner of Hotel Shivalik at Dharampur, part of which is being demolished.

“We are giving our full cooperation to the authorities to implement the orders of the Supreme Court. But the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department should first identify the unauthorised portions and storeys before demolition. As we have paid compounding fees to the TCP department and they have compounded parts of our buildings in accordance with the provisions of the Act, how can they now say it is illegal? Despite repeated pleas, our request appears to have fallen on deaf ears,” he added.

“Similarly, portions and storeys of hotels and resorts whose building plans have been deemed sanctioned by the TCP are being demolished,” he said.Garg alleged that the TCP department presented wrong and invalid facts before the National Green Tribunal and the courts.

13 KASAULI HOTELS ON HITLIST

Unauthorised constructions in 13 hotels of Kasauli are set to be demolished as per Supreme Court orders

Prominent among these are Bird’s View Resort, Chelsea Resorts, Hotel Pine View, Narayani Guest House, Hotel Nilgiri, Hotel Divsikha, AAA Guest House and Hotel Shivalik

Around 72 hotels in Kasauli and Dharampur area are under the scanner

Demolition drive started after Supreme Court ruled on April 17 that hotel and resort owners were indulging in unbridled construction in violation of law in ecologically sensitive zones. It said illegal structures could not be allowed as they posed a danger to lives of tourists

About three weeks will be required to demolish all unauthorised constructions, Solan Deputy Commissioner Vinod Kumar has said

The issue exploded after Vijay Singh, the owner of Narayani Guest House, shot dead the Assistant Town and Country Planning officer, Shail Bala Sharma, on May 1 during a demolition drive. He has been arrested and is on police remand. Section 144 has been imposed in and around the guesthouse premises

Shimla Divisional Commissioner is probing the shootout. Report to be submitted to the government in 15 days

Solan SP Mohit Chawla and Parwanoo DSP Ramesh Sharma have been transferred to police headquarters in Shimla following a Supreme Court rap on handling of Kasauli demolitions.

Himachal CM points finger at earlier Congress regime

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has claimed that illegal constructions in Kasauli and other areas came up during the erstwhile Congress regime. “Illegal constructions cannot happen within two-three months. All illegal constructions went unchecked during the Congress regime. I don’t want to comment further. Now, we are taking action as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal.”

We’re going by apex court orders: Chief Secretary

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Vineet Chaudhary said: “We are strictly implementing the Supreme Court order and all unauthorised structures are being demolished. Buildings or parts of buildings that were compounded by the State Town and Country Planning Department have not been demolished.” On the redemption policy struck down by Himachal Pradesh High Court, he said, “We have filed a review petition.”