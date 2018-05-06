Home The Sunday Standard

ASI in Tirumala ‘protected monument’ row

Reacting to the controversy, Endowments Minister KE Krishna Murthy said the ASI proposal raised suspicions over the Centre’s intentions.

VIJAYAWADA:The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) ran into a controversy on Saturday with its Director General Usha Sharma denying ever directing the ASI Amaravati Circle to examine the feasibility of including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temples in Tirumala on the protected monuments list.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal told reporters in Tirumala that he had received a call from the Director General assuring him that no such study had been proposed in the first place. “The DG told me that the ASI Vijayawada office has sent a communication to the TTD without her knowledge. She said it should never have been sent and that it stands withdrawn,” he said.His announcement came hours after a letter sent by superintending archaeologist (Amaravati Circle) Thota Srilakshmi to Singhal created a furore with even Endowments Minister K E Krishna Murthy strongly objecting to it.

In her letter, Srilakshmi had cited a “communication from the directorate” to examine the feasibility of declaring the TTD and its group of temples in Tirumala as of protected monuments. She sought the EO’s cooperation besides information on the temples. She said officials would be sent for conducting the study, which may take quite a long time.After the EO’s announcement, she told Express, “Yes, it stands withdrawn. I am not in a position to say anything more.” She also sent a letter to the EO claiming that her earlier letter was sent “inadvertently” and “hence may be treated as withdrawn.”

Earlier, Srilakshmi also said that the proposal for a feasibility study was not new and was based on a plea filed in the high court by a social activist BKSR Ayyangar from Eluru. Ayyangar had filed a petition in the high court in 2010, requesting that TTD and its temples be declared national heritage monuments.
But did Srilakshmi sent the missive to the TTD EO on her own? It appears not. Sources close to her  said she could never do such a thing. Further thickening the plot, Ayyangar himself tweeted the real story.

Reacting to the controversy, Endowments Minister KE Krishna Murthy said the ASI proposal raised suspicions over the Centre’s intentions. “Any decision pertaining to Tirumala must be taken keeping in view the sentiments of the people. We are prepared to dispel any doubts anyone may have. We will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister. The TTD and the State government have the capacity to protect the temples,” he said.

