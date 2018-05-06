Dramatic brooming out of societal clutter

Ayesha Singh By

NEW DELHI: Sakubai, the quintessential domestic help, has taken upon herself to ‘clean out’ the slightest trace of negativity from life. Played by actor Monika Misra, her character is a feisty, full of life (but not without a few complaints), protagonist who despite her low position in social hierarchy, challenge monstrosities such as child labour, child sexual abuse and double standards.

Misra calls Sakubai India’s Harry Potter. “Holding a broom in her hand she goes around creating magic with her views. “Nobody today can imagine life without a kam wali bai. You need a ‘calm wali bai’ for a calm life,” she says smiling.

Her character is the eldest daughter of Laxmi and Tukaram Jamde. Shakuntala or Sakubai, as she’s called, left her village, along with her mother, and migrated to Mumbai in search of work. She is a one women army who does it all with adroitness and completes all her chores with utmost enthusiasm. But Sakubai is brutally honest too, and that’s easily perceivable by the way she talks about people around her, impersonating them to bring out their double standards. There are 32 characters that she imitates in the one hour thirty five minute play. Some of them are her saab, memsaab, kids, watchman, sharabi and kabaabi. “The lesson is clear and simple—raise your voice and speak up. Bol daal aur haq ke liye ladne ka,” says Misra.

She takes urban society as her muse and spins a monologue around it. “The most pertinent things is that Sakubai never bothers about Tom, Dick, and Harry who judge and talk behind people’s back,” she says.

Even though the play brings up important messages such as double standards, it doesn’t sound preachy. Humour plays a big role here. With acuity and facetiousness the character makes an impact that leaves murmurs of appreciation in among the watchers. “How many times do you see a little boy serving a tea/coffee? Or a young delivery boy carrying shopping bags that are actually heavier than his own weight.

But what do you do for them? You simply ignore,” she says. And at the same time, one gives instruction to their children saying ‘your hands are so small and soft, you shouldn’t lift the heavy things. Hath gande ho jayenge. Chot lag jayegi. Bachho ko sirf padhai karni chahiye,” says Misra looking a bit perturbed now.

Similarly, the issue of child sexual harassment that takes places at the victims own home by their own relatives is something the actor finds abhorrent. It’s pitiful that the victim cannot even muster the strength to tell their parents what has happened because of embarrassment and insecurity. “This play assures them that it’s not their fault and it’s not right to sit quite either,” she says.Sakubai is a reality check that knocks at our door with urgency. Things will change only if we change.

May 6, at 7.30 pm, Peare Lal Bhavan, ITO.