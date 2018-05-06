Home The Sunday Standard

Objectionable graffiti surfaces on St Stephen’s chapel door

‘Mandir yahin banega’ (a temple will be built here) read the message written in black ink, but it did not identify the person or group behind the quote.

Published: 06th May 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Graffiti expressing the intent to build a “temple” was spotted on the chapel door of the prestigious St Stephen’s college in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Graffiti expressing the intent to build a “temple” was spotted on the chapel door of the prestigious St Stephen’s college in Delhi on Friday, days after a Right-wing group attacked students in Aligarh Muslim University over a portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

‘Mandir yahin banega’ (a temple will be built here) read the message written in black ink, but it did not identify the person or group behind the quote. Sources in the college, attached with Delhi University,  said another message was seen on the cross behind the chapel which said ‘Om’ and ‘I am going to hell’.
College principal John Verghese was unavailable for comment, but members of teachers’ and students’ unions said that this looks like “handiwork of some Right-wing group.”

“At a time when a Hindutva outfit has assaulted AMU students after raising the issue of Jinnah’s portrait, this looks like a deliberate attempt to provoke and create trouble at yet another minority institution,” said Nandita Narain, English professor and president of the college’s Staff Association. “It’s a matter of grave concern to all of us,” she said. The college administration, however, has not lodged a police complaint so far.  

A member of students’ union society of the college said the incident was cause for alarm. “It does not simply look like a prank but part of larger design to scare and intimidate minority institutions everywhere,” he said.

Rajeeb Ray, president of Delhi University Teachers’ Association said that the “vandalism is condemnable and this looks like a planned effort to disturb peace at an educational institution.”The vandalism comes to light days after several students at AMU were reportedly assaulted by members of Hindu Yuva Vahini following complaint by Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam that a Jinnah portrait has been adorning the walls of AMU students’ union hall.

The University had clarified that the portrait has been hung in the hall since 1938, when the Muslim League leader was conferred an honorary life membership. But the Hindutva outfit still carried out an attack minutes before a programme for which former vice-president Hamid Ansari had reached the campus.

On Friday, there were also reports of some right-wing groups preventing about 1,000 Muslims from offering namaz at parks and other open spaces in Gurugram in the National Capital Region.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
St Stephen’s college Graffiti Aligarh Muslim University

Comments

More from this section

Raipur emerges successful at countering pollution unlike Delhi

Worsening Delhi air quality fails to jolt authorities into action

The rise and rise of East Delhi mayor

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats