Objectionable graffiti surfaces on St Stephen’s chapel door

NEW DELHI: Graffiti expressing the intent to build a “temple” was spotted on the chapel door of the prestigious St Stephen’s college in Delhi on Friday, days after a Right-wing group attacked students in Aligarh Muslim University over a portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

‘Mandir yahin banega’ (a temple will be built here) read the message written in black ink, but it did not identify the person or group behind the quote. Sources in the college, attached with Delhi University, said another message was seen on the cross behind the chapel which said ‘Om’ and ‘I am going to hell’.

College principal John Verghese was unavailable for comment, but members of teachers’ and students’ unions said that this looks like “handiwork of some Right-wing group.”

“At a time when a Hindutva outfit has assaulted AMU students after raising the issue of Jinnah’s portrait, this looks like a deliberate attempt to provoke and create trouble at yet another minority institution,” said Nandita Narain, English professor and president of the college’s Staff Association. “It’s a matter of grave concern to all of us,” she said. The college administration, however, has not lodged a police complaint so far.

A member of students’ union society of the college said the incident was cause for alarm. “It does not simply look like a prank but part of larger design to scare and intimidate minority institutions everywhere,” he said.

Rajeeb Ray, president of Delhi University Teachers’ Association said that the “vandalism is condemnable and this looks like a planned effort to disturb peace at an educational institution.”The vandalism comes to light days after several students at AMU were reportedly assaulted by members of Hindu Yuva Vahini following complaint by Aligarh BJP MP Satish Gautam that a Jinnah portrait has been adorning the walls of AMU students’ union hall.

The University had clarified that the portrait has been hung in the hall since 1938, when the Muslim League leader was conferred an honorary life membership. But the Hindutva outfit still carried out an attack minutes before a programme for which former vice-president Hamid Ansari had reached the campus.

On Friday, there were also reports of some right-wing groups preventing about 1,000 Muslims from offering namaz at parks and other open spaces in Gurugram in the National Capital Region.