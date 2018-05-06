Raipur emerges successful at countering pollution unlike Delhi

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR:Three years after Chhattisgarh capital Raipur earned the dubious distinction of being the seventh most polluted city in the world — pushing the national capital to 11th spot — the city has witnessed a decline in air pollution level, indicates the latest World Health Organisation report that listed 14 Indian cities among the world’s 20 most polluted.

In 2014, the concentration of suspended particulate matter PM10 in Delhi was 220 ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre) — lower than Raipur’s 250 ug/m3. However, in 2017, the PM 10 concentration in Raipur, a hub of mining and steel industries reduced to100 ug/m3 even as Delhi’s figure surged to nearly 300 ug/m3, says the Central Pollution Control Board.

After Raipur figured in two consecutive WHO reports, the authorities prepared a master plan to improve the air quality. Ambient air quality monitoring stations were operated at various locations by separating Raipur into grids to control pollution in industrial units operational in the city and its adjoining areas.

Further, closure notice were issued to ten industries and 40 rolling mills in 2017 and power was disconnected for several violators and notices were served to 163 others who didn’t comply with the regulations laid down by the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

The far-reaching efforts were simultaneously directed to prevent pollutants coming from vehicular sources, construction activities, burning crop residue & biomass, setting waste aflame in open and burning coal, wood and oil.

‘Continuous stack emission monitoring system’ were installed in over 145 industries that fall under the 17 highly polluting categories (identified by the government) and 118 rolling mills while enforcing a legal restriction on particulate matter emission to less than 50 mg/Nm3.

