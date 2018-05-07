Home The Sunday Standard

Drastic fall in number of children available for adoption in Telangana 

The last few months has seen a rise in the deaths of infants in Shishu Gruhas in Hyderabad and Nalgonda. 

Published: 07th May 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

The number of parents on the adoption waiting list is increasing as there are no children available in the age group. Image used for representational purpose

HYDERABAD: While the State government may have recently announced framing of guidelines for foster care system in the state for children aged six and above, adoption of babies between zero to one-and-half years has seen a fall in the last three years. On the other hand, the last few months has seen a rise in the deaths of infants in Shishu Gruhas in Hyderabad and Nalgonda. 

The number of parents on the adoption waiting list is increasing as there are no children available in the age group, say officials and the process which they plan to complete within six months usually goes on for more than a year. As per the state-wide records of the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, Telangana has seen a fall in number of in-country adoptions in the last three years. 

The manager of Shishu Gruha of Rangareddy district,  M Srinivas, where abandoned and orphaned children are sent to, stated that there are around 50 couples at least waiting to adopt a child. “We generally conduct a home survey one month after a couple expresses interest in adopting a child. Priority is given to those parents who have lost their children due to illness or a single woman above 40 years,” Srinivas said. 
This is in accordance with the Regulation 60 of the Adoption Regulations 2017. However, with very few number of children available in the Sishu Gruhas, the couples are put on waiting list.

Increase in number of infant deaths 
In the last few months,  Shishu Gruhas in Hyderabad and Nalgonda have seen 48 deaths of children all less than one year.  Balala Hakkula Sangham took the matter to the High Court but the court was told that they were natural deaths. Reportedly, it was due to negligence of officials.  “These factors are making couples wary. Adoptive parents who want to see the child and choose, are rarely allowed into Shishu Gruhas.  Overall, the health of children is not up to the mark in Sishu Gruhas,” said Achyuta Rao, founder of BHS. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
adoption foster care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

105% increase in negative change in forest cover in Telangana since 2014

Question mark on ‘killer’ animals: Can’t be dogs, says wildlife expert

Patrolling and tracking teams on toes but canines continue to lurk and grab their prey

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate