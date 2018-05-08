Kerala: Stress relief centres on the anvil to ease pressure on students

Krishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students worried over academic performances have something to cheer about. The Education Department is preparing to introduce an integrated mechanism in government schools to address stress in students. To be implemented from the upcoming academic year, the initiative is aimed at secondary and higher secondary students. Under the system, stress relief centres will be set up in schools to groom the students in a special way.

They will be involved in extra-curricular activities and guided without having to depend overly on textbook curriculum.The system will be implemented under the aegis of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), with the state-owned Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) lending infrastructural and technological support.

According to a top officer with the Education Department, the system will be implemented from Class VIII to Class XII. KITE and SSA have already proposed ‘behavioural pattern intervention among students’ which includes a comprehensive system for the mental growth of children.Given the scarce resources available to schools, sources said, additional research on embedding programmes into the school culture and maximising existing resources is essential to enhance the sustainability of school-based interventions for anxiety disorders and to reach out to youth in need.

“Stress relief centres is in a proposal stage and it is included as a chapter in the Career Guidance and Counselling System,” SSA state project director A P Kuttykrishnan told Express.“We expect to get an approval for the programme from the Ministry of Human Resources Development in a meeting to be held on Thursday in New Delhi. If things go well, we will chalk out plans to begin the system from this academic year.”

KITE vice-chairman K Anvar Sadath said there is a module in the new education system emphasising stress relief.“We have discussed with the Centre for Development Studies to come up with a preview on the module. Though the government has introduced several steps for enhancing the extra-curricular talents of students, this will be a unique project,” said Sadath.

The Union Government had recently upgraded Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Apart from stress relief centres, the new curriculum will include special library facility, UGC-level syllabus and several modules to make subjects easier to understand.