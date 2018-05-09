Home The Sunday Standard

Tamil Nadu tipplers tip scale in favour of migrant workers

When Southern India Mills Association conducted a mass recruitment drive in Tripura to net 1,600-odd workers, the move was hailed for its out-of-the-box solution to address the labour shortage.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

COIMBATORE: When Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) conducted a mass recruitment drive in Tripura to net 1,600-odd workers, the move was hailed for its out-of-the-box solution to address the labour shortage the Manchester of South India was reeling under. However, in the din of jubilation, a fundamental question was left unanswered: where have the Tamil Nadu labourers gone?

Industry doyens claim that labour shortage is acute in Coimbatore, more so in technical sectors. The reason: alcoholism among workforce. As per industry sources, around 70 per cent of workforce is addicted to liquor and consumes alcohol daily. More insight is provided Tamil Nadu Open-end Mills Association (OSMA) president M Jayabal and Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association (COSIEMA) president S Surulivel. According to them, over one lakh registered industries and 20,000 micro industries employ around eight lakh workers. However, alcoholism among workers has begun taking a heavy toll on industries.

Things have come to such a pass that there is a shortage of 30 per cent skilled workers in the manufacturing and service sector. Technical works entail handling high-end equipment, which cannot be entrusted to workers hung over from a night of binge drinking. This was the main reason behind SIMA carrying out a recruitment drive in Tripura. Other hubs the industry associations tap for manpower are Bihar and Odissia.

Besides reliability, the workforce from other states come cheap. At least 30 per cent of the labour requirement of the Coimbatore industries are met by migrant labourers. However, how long before the migrant labourers too take to drinks is the moot question.

Most industrialists care only for profits, leaving the labourers to fend for themselves in pitiable conditions, said sources, adding that until this aspect of employment was addressed, people would continue hitting the bottle. “The demand for prohibition holds little merit until the fundamental needs of the workers are addressed,” they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu liquor Migrant Workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Court Hammer

District Legal Service Authority to assess threat, inform cops

105% increase in negative change in forest cover in Telangana since 2014

Question mark on ‘killer’ animals: Can’t be dogs, says wildlife expert

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate